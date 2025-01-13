Michael Malone takes hilarious dig at Russell Westbrook: 'At 42 years old...'
Before signing with the Denver Nuggets, most believed that Russell Westbrook's NBA career is virtually over.
To be honest, they cannot be blamed as Brodie had back-to-back underwhelming stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
In fact, the Nuggets were somewhat skeptical about welcoming Westbrook to the team as he was initially given a bench role at the start of the season. However, over the course of the year, Westbrook has earned his spot back in the starting five.
Now, the 36-year-old point guard has become an essential member of the Nuggets. Speaking of which, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone recently took a light-hearted jab at the veteran guard following the team's impressive 112-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
"This goes to a guy that continues to amaze, at least me. At 42 years old, doing what he’s doing- Russell Westbrook," Malone said while laughing.
It's great to see a player of Westbrook's caliber and stature getting his joy of playing basketball back, albeit after going through a rough patch.
Speaking of his performance, Russ ended the night with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was yet another dominant performance by the 36-year-old guard since getting the opportunity to form an amazing partnership with Nikola Jokic in the starting lineup.
The Nuggets head coach also gave the chain to Russ as a gesture for being the MVP for the team in the phenomenal win. After the victory, Denver has climbed to the fourth seed in the Western Conference as they have a 23-15 record.
