Fans go crazy after Victor Wembanyama gets posterized
The San Antonio Spurs engaged in a phenomenal matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs got away with a seven-point win in the OT battle vs. the Hawks.
As expected, it was a Victor Wembanyama show, who finished the night with 42 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 37 minutes of playing time.
RELATED: NBA fans are saying the same thing after Victor Wembanyama-Draymond Green picture goes viral
Wemby's scoring outburst helped the Spurs improve their season record to 14-13 as they are now the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
While Wembanyama was praised for his 42-point performance, he was also on the receiving end of a brutal dunk by Hawks' De'Andre Hunter during the fourth quarter.
Now, that's how you dunk over someone of Wembanyama's stature. However, both players were handed out technical fouls after the play and NBA fans were shocked to see that on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan wrote: "Yayy technical fouls, the league is f***ing garbage bro."
Another added: "Calling techs in that moment is so lame bro, I hate these refs nowadays."
One more fan shared the same sentiment: "This is why the NBA now sucks."
A fan called out Wembanyama: "Got posterized by a mid player. At least time Duncan was dunked on by MJ and not a mediocre player early in his career."
Although the Spurs won the game, fans were still taken aback by the poor refereeing in the moment. Apart from that, many trolled Wembanyama for getting posterized by Hunter.
