2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls on this with with the U.S. Open, the third of four men's golf championships on the calendar. The action continues with Round 2 at Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 13.
J.J. Spaun sits atop the leaderboard entering the second round at 4-under.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits at 3-over after the first round, so he'll have some work to do to stay in contention for his first-ever U.S. Open title.
You can watch Round 2 on Friday from 6:30 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, before NBC takes over the coverage from 1:00 p.m. ET to 7:00 p.m. ET. The entire opening round is available on Peacock, USOpen.com, and the USGA app.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 2 on Friday, June 13 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
2025 U.S. Open Round 2 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
6:45 a.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
6:56 a.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
7:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
7:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
7:29 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
7:40 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
7:51 a.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
8:02 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
8:13 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
8:24 a.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
8:35 a.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)
8:46 a.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
8:57 a.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee
12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
12:41 p.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
12:52 p.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
1:03 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
1:14 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
1:25 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
1:36 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
1:47 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
1:58 p.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
2:09 p.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
2:20 p.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
2:31 p.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
2:42 p.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
Tee No. 10
6:45 a.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
6:56 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
7:07 a.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
7:18 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
7:40 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
7:51 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
8:02 a.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
8:13 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
8:24 a.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
8:35 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
8:46 a.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz
8:57 a.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
12:30 p.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
12:41 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
12:52 p.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
1:03 p.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
1:14 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
1:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
1:36 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
1:47 p.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
1:58 p.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
2:09 p.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
2:20 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
2:31 p.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
2:42 p.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
