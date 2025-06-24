Veteran NFL quarterback could surpass Anthony Richardson as Colts starter
By Matt Reed
The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back into AFC contention this season after a disappointing 2024 NFL season, and their success will be dictated by their starting quarterback as the team currently has a battle on its hands at the position.
According to The Athletic, new Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has taken a "significant lead" over former first round pick Anthony Richardson, who missed long portions of last season due to injuries.
Jones is looking for a fresh start after being drafted by the New York Giants and moving to the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but with the mobile quarterback now in Indy it gives head coach Shane Steichen two very similar skillset signal callers.
to this point in their respective careers, both Jones and Richardson have been wildly underwhelming considering the draft capital given up to select them, but Jones does have a pair of 3,000 yard seasons under his belt so perhaps pairing with Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs can help revive his career.
