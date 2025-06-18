Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia trashes Big Ten during epic college football rant
By Matt Reed
The college football debate over which conference is the most elite has become an obsession for NCAA football fans over the years, and one star quarterback in the SEC made his opinion heard recently after calling out another elite division.
RELATED: ESPN announces final College GameDay stop for Lee Corso in legendary career
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had some harsh words for the Big Ten recently after bashing their conference and saying that top players on want to "play with the best" in the SEC.
Pavia and Vanderbilt finished 8-5 last season after picking up huge wins over Alabama and Auburn, but he was very quick to write off the Big Ten despite the fact that Ohio State won the national championship in January.
"...the SEC, it’s like week after week," Pavia said. "You’re going to get beat on. The Big Ten, you’re not gonna get beat on with the Purdue, Nebraskas.”
