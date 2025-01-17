Unrivaled TV schedule: Dates, start times & viewing info for opening weekend
By Josh Sanchez
Some of the WNBA's top talents will be taking the court in the groundbreaking Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league for its inaugural season which officially tips off with opening weekend on Friday, January 17.
Unrivaled, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, brings some new flare to women's basketball and aims to revolutionize the game.
It is a different brand of basketball than fans are used to, but it will bring the excitement and energy for everyone to see. The league has a broadcasting deal with TNT Sports, so the games will be accessible.
MORE: Unrivaled announcers, analysts: Full list of broadcasters for 3x3 league's debut
Unrivaled kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday night, before continuing the action throughout opening weekend.
But, when and where can you tune into the action?
A full look at Unrivaled's TV schedule for opening weekend can be seen below.
-- Watch every Unrivaled game live online with Sling TV --
Unrivaled TV schedule for opening weekend
Friday, January 17
- Mist vs. Lunar Owls, 7:00 p.m. ET -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:15 p.m. ET -- TNT
Saturday, January 18
- Phantom BC vs. Laces, 2:00 p.m. ET -- truTV
- Lunar Owls vs. Rose BC, 3:00 p.m. ET -- truTV
Monday, January 20
- Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:00 p.m. ET -- TNT
- Laces vs. Mist, 9:15 p.m. ET -- TNT
How to watch Unrivaled online
If you don't have cable TV, you can live stream the games through your computer, phone, or smart TV. Sling TV is available in multiple plans: Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue.
Sling is the best deal for live TV streaming. Sling lets you stream on-demand movies, live TV shows, and live sports instantly on all your favorite devices. Watch TV online anytime, anywhere. Choose the channel package that fits your tastes and take control of your TV streaming lineup.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NFL: Which team is going to win it all?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless calls JJ Redick ‘arrogant’