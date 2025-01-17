The Big Lead

Unrivaled TV schedule: Dates, start times & viewing info for opening weekend

The highly-anticipated Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league officially launches this weekend and here is how you can tune in to all of the action.

By Josh Sanchez

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart during the second half of Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart during the second half of Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Some of the WNBA's top talents will be taking the court in the groundbreaking Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league for its inaugural season which officially tips off with opening weekend on Friday, January 17.

Unrivaled, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, brings some new flare to women's basketball and aims to revolutionize the game.

It is a different brand of basketball than fans are used to, but it will bring the excitement and energy for everyone to see. The league has a broadcasting deal with TNT Sports, so the games will be accessible.

Unrivaled kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday night, before continuing the action throughout opening weekend.

But, when and where can you tune into the action?

A full look at Unrivaled's TV schedule for opening weekend can be seen below.

Unrivaled TV schedule for opening weekend

Friday, January 17

  • Mist vs. Lunar Owls, 7:00 p.m. ET -- TNT
  • Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:15 p.m. ET -- TNT

Saturday, January 18

  • Phantom BC vs. Laces, 2:00 p.m. ET -- truTV
  • Lunar Owls vs. Rose BC, 3:00 p.m. ET -- truTV

Monday, January 20

  • Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:00 p.m. ET -- TNT
  • Laces vs. Mist, 9:15 p.m. ET -- TNT

How to watch Unrivaled online

If you don't have cable TV, you can live stream the games through your computer, phone, or smart TV. Sling TV is available in multiple plans: Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue.

