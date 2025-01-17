Unrivaled announcers, analysts: Full list of broadcasters for 3x3 league's debut
By Josh Sanchez
The highly-anticipated Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league will officially tip-off on Friday, January 17, in Miami, Florida. Unrivaled was founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart and is looking to revolutionize the game.
Unrivaled provides top-tier facilities, high-paying salaries, and opportunities for athletes to play domestically during the offseason.
The league will come out of the gate swinging with a major broadcasting deal with Turner Sports which will have games airing on TNT and truTV throughout the season.
But, who will be calling the games and providing additional coverage?
Unrivaled Studio Analysts
Former WNBA stars Candace Parker and Renee Montgomery will lead the studio coverage, with Lauren Jbara serving as the host.
Parker is a three-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP, who most recently played for the Las Vegas Aces, closing out her career with a title in 2023. Montgomery, meanwhile, is a two-time WNBA champion and currently serves as the vice president and part-owner of the Atlanta Dream.
Lisa Leslie will also make guest appearances.
Unrivaled broadcasters
Lisa Leslie and Sarah Kustok, who became the first full-time female analyst for the YES Network in 2017, will serve as color commentators during broadcasts, while Brendan Glasheen will be the play-by-play announcer.
Unrivaled sideline reporters
Unrivaled will feature several well-known sideline reporters during its broadcasts.
Allie LaForce, who has been a mainstay during coverage for March Madness and the NBA on TNT, will be among the lead reporters, as well as Taylor Rooks, who is also the main sideline reporter for NFL on Prime Video.
They will be joined by Stephanie Ready and Ros Gold-Onwude.
Unrivaled officially kicks off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues throughout the weekend with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, airing on truTV and TNT respectively.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NFL: Which team is going to win it all?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless calls JJ Redick ‘arrogant’