UFC on ESPN 71 results: Tatsuro Taira ends HyunSung Park's unbeaten streak
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 71 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event, Tatsuro Taira of Japan faced undefeated Hyun Sung Park of South Korea in a thrilling flyweight main event.
MORE: UFC Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Yahya suffers all-time nasty eye injury vs Steven Nguyen
When it was all said and done, Taira was able to give Park the first loss of his professional career after locking in a face crack submission just one minute into the second round.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we've got you covered.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN 71 results can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 71 results
MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9:00
- Tatsuro Taira def. HyunSung Park via submission (face crank) – Round 2, 1:06
- Chris Duncan def. Mateusz Rebecki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Esteban Ribovics def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Karol Rosa def. Nora Cornolle via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Neil Magny def. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:39
- Kevin Vallejos def. Danny Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Rinya Nakamura def. Nathan Fletcher via TKO (body kick) – Round 1, 1:02
- Rodolfo Vieira def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Andrey Pulyaev def. Nick Klein via TKO (body kick) – Round 2, 1:31
- Austin Bashi def. John Yannis via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:39
- Rafael Estevam def. Felipe Bunes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Piera Rodriguez def. Ketlen Souza via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
