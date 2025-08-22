UFC Fight Night 257 weigh-in results: Main event official, co-main moved to catchweight
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend some early morning fights on Saturday, August 23. The event, UFC Fight Night 257, also known as UFC Shanghai, takes place at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.
The first fighters will walk to the cage at 3:00 a.m. ET.
In the main event, Johnny Walker faces off against Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight bout, while the co-main event underwent some changes after weight-cutting complications.
Ahead of Saturday morning's event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins which led to the last-minute changes.
The co-main event between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterline and former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega was moved to a catchweight after reports of Ortega's weight-cutting issue.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the UFC Fight Night 257 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC Fight Night 257 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 a.m. ET)
- Johnny Walker (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (205)
- Brian Ortega (153) vs. Aljamain Sterling (153)
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (255.5)
- Kevin Borjas (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (125.5)
- Kiefer Crosbie (170.5) vs. Taiyilake Nueraji (170)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3:00 a.m. ET)
- Hayisaer Maheshate (155) vs. Gauge Young (155.5)
- Charles Johnson (126) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (126)
- Austin Hubbard (155.5) vs. Rong Zhu (155.5)
- Kyle Daukaus (185) vs. Michel Pereira (186)
- Yi Zha (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
- Xiao Long (136) vs. SuYoung You (135.5)
- Diyar Nurgozhay (205.5) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (204)
UFC Fight Night 257 officially kicks off bright and early at 3:00 a.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card -- which also airs on ESPN+ -- begins at 6:00 a.m. ET.
