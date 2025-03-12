UFC commentator Jon Anik wants Justin Gaethje to get next lightweight title shot
By Simon Head
There is a great debate raging at the top of the UFC lightweight division over who should get the next shot at reigning 155-pound world champion Islam Makhachev.
The UFC’s talent-filled lightweight class is never short of contenders, but as Makhachev looks to book his second fight of 2025, a host of contenders are jockeying for position as they look to secure the next shot at 155-pound glory.
RELATED: UFC 313 star credits soccer superstar Neymar for Knockout of the Year finish
One man who has seen all of the lightweight contenders up close is UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, and in an interview with Bloody Elbow, he gave his assessment of the title picture, and revealed that, following his victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, Justin Gaethje would be his pick to face the Russian for the title next.
“He absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the title,” said Anik.
“I don’t know that he could’ve done more with this showcase, and sometimes decision wins could be better than finishes, and I think in this instance, had there been a quick knockout, I actually think this is more useful. Justin Gaethje is going to go in the Hall of Fame twice.”
Gaethje may be Anik’s first choice to face Makhachev next, there are two other significant fighters also in the mix.
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is back in the win column after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 309, and he’s pushing hard to secure a rematch against the man who took over the division when he defeated him in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280 in October 2022.
And there’s a new contender in the mix, with the arrival in the division of former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. The undefeated Spanish-Georgian superstar voluntarily vacated his featherweight crown in order to move up to 155 pounds and challenge for lightweight gold.
Anik admitted that Topuria’s bold move may put him in pole position for the next title fight in the eyes of the UFC brass. But he suggested that the prospect of facing another former featherweight might not fill Makhachev with too much enthusiasm after already taking on Alexander Volkanovski twice in lightweight title defenses.
“It would seem to me, in a speculative way, that Ilia Topuria has the inside track to fight Islam Makhachev,” said Anik.
“I don’t know if it’s a case of you’ve got to strike while the iron is hot, or if there isn’t an obvious number-one contender because Arman Tsarukyan wasn’t able to make the walk.
“I wonder if Islam Makhachev is going to have any say in all of this, and I wonder if his history having defended his title twice against a featherweight in Alexander Volkanovski plays into this at all.
“Don’t you believe that, if Islam Makhachev is probed about this, he’s going to want to fight Justin Gaethje?
“I don’t know what the pay-per-view window says about Gaethje vs. Topuria. Charles Oliveira is worthy, as well.
“I think we can all agree there are three options: Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira,.
“The nature of this win for Gaethje, and the fact that we haven’t seen that fight, to me promotionally, I would go in that direction.”
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: March Madness has its latest hero
NBA: Jimmy Butler’s stunning impact on the Warriors
NFL: Seahawks overpaid for Sam Darnold
NFL: Daniel Jones signing shows the Colts’ lack of seriousness