UFC 313 star credits soccer superstar Neymar for Knockout of the Year finish
By Simon Head
Mauricio Ruffy raised the roof at UFC 313 with one of the most spectacular knockouts in UFC history, then paid tribute to one of Brazil’s biggest soccer stars as his inspiration behind the move.
Brazil’s Ruffy has been tipped for big things in the UFC since his arrival via Dana White’s Contender Series, with the UFC throwing him straight onto two big pay-per-view fight cards at UFC 301 and UFC 309 in 2024.
Ruffy marked his Octagon debut with a first-round TKO of Australia’s Jamie Mullarkey in Rio de Janeiro, then followed up with a unanimous decision victory over Peru’s James Llontop in a fan-friendly war at Madison Square Garden.
And, last weekend at UFC 313 in Las Vegas, Ruffy added a highlight-reel finish to his UFC resume as he finished UFC veteran King Green with a stunning spinning wheel kick two minutes into the opening round of their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena.
It was one of the most spectacular finishes ever seen in the Octagon, and an immediate front-runner for Knockout of the Year honors.
And, speaking after his star-making victory, Ruffy said that watching Neymar in action played a big part in his viral knockout finish over Green.
“I take a lot from soccer,” Ruffy told reporters before his fight with Ruffy.
“I take a lot of inspiration, like the moves, the way that they have to do so stuff.
“Neymar has been a source of inspiration for me. I even have a particular move that I say, ‘That’s my Neymar move.’ I’ve done it in the UFC, too.
“I think the way that they move and the way they have to dodge things, the way that they have to make fast decisions, I think it inspires me. I see a lot in soccer and it brings back.”
And, speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show after his stunning win, Ruffy explained how his “Neymar move” helped him to victory.
“You had the feint there, the added bonus with the feint. I like to say that Neymar helped me out with that one, that was the ‘Neymar Feint,’” Ruffy explained.
“He helped me get that guy, because it was his feint.
“I don’t watch much soccer, but I like to watch the moves because I think he’s a very skilful player. There’s a moment in the fight that I see myself as a skilful guy, a guy that has to bring skills.
“I use a lot of skill and what I see Neymar do a lot is a dribble, over a dribble, a double move/compound.
“What I wanted to do was the same thing, a feint over a feint. I threatened him with the cross, went with the overhand and followed it up with a kick.
“Feint over feint…and that’s Neymar, that’s why I call it the ‘Neymar Feint.’”
It was a win, and a knockout, that looks set to propel Ruffy to superstardom in the UFC.
And the Brazilian’s plan is already well underway, having tweeted a message to reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev after his UFC debut last year.
“Let me send a nice message to Islam Makhachev,” he wrote on X.
“Islam, let me tell you brother, I know you are upset with me because I knocked out your best friend (Raimond Magomedaliev, on Dana White’s Contender Series).
“Enjoy your days as king because the new king of the category has arrived.”
