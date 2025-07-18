UFC 318 weigh-in results: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier official
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will serve as the retirement fight for fan-favorite Dustin Poirier.
Poirier takes on Max Holloway in the main event for the celebratory BMF title.
It is a trilogy fight between the two men, with Poirier winning their first meeting via triangle armbar at UFC 143 in 2012. Poirier also won the second meet at UFC 236 in 2019, via unanimous decision.
MORE: Dana White claims UFC event at White House will be 'Sphere on steroids'
Their most recent bout was named Fight of the Night, landing each fighter a $50,000 bonus.
UFC 318 gets underway at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESP+ with the early prelims, while the late prelims will air on ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card will kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on pay-per-view.
Ahead of Saturday night's pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the UFC 318 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC 318 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156) – for BMF title
- Paulo Costa () vs. Roman Kopylov (185)
- Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)
- Patricio Freire (145) vs. Dan Ige (145)
- Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Vinicius Oliveira (136) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)
- Brendan Allen (185) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
- Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)
- Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Islam Dulatov (171) vs. Adam Fugitt (171)
- Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)
- Lukasz Brzeski (242) vs. Ryan Spann ()
- Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)
- Nicolle Caliari (126) vs. Carli Judice (125)
