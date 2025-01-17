UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan out, Renato Moicano in to face Islam Makhachev for 155-pound title
By Simon Head
One man's heartbreak became another man's opportunity as UFC 311 experienced a dramatic turn of events on weigh-in day in Los Angeles.
The main event was all set to see Armenia's Arman Tsarukyan challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. But that all changed when UFC president and CEO Dana White announced that Tsarukyan was ruled out of the fight, and Brazilian lightweight contender Renato Moicano was stepping in to replace him on a day's notice.
White appeared on the UFC 311 Weigh-In Show and explained the situation the led to the dramatic change of matchup at the top of Saturday night's fight card.
"Around 1am last night we had a call from Arman Tsarukyan, and he let us know he was experiencing severe back pain and felt that he was not healthy enough to compete. So, he's out of the fight," said White.
"So stepping in to face Islam Makhachev for the title, Renato Moicano. He's been on a tear since moving up to 155 pounds, and he has the longest active win streak amongst of all the fighters in the top 10 of the lightweight division.
"Six of his last seven, including his last four in a row, with three of them coming by finish. He's a savage. He wants to step up and right. Every fight he's in is a war, and when we called Islam Makhachev, he said, 'Brother, I am the champion. I fight anybody. I don't care.'
"So the new fight – the number-one pound-for-pound fighter in the world Islam Makhachev versus Renato Moicano for the lightweight title tomorrow night, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles."
Now the spotlight shifts to Moicano, whose big personality and desire to take on anyone, anywhere, any time, has earned him a legion of fans. He gets his chance to upset the odds and shock the world by dethroning the UFC's number-one pound-for-pound fighter to become a UFC champion. He was originally set to face fellow contender Beneil Dariush at UFC 311. Now he's fighting for the undisputed title.
"Money Moicano's coming for the belt!" he declared in a video posted on social media.
"Be ready, Islam Makhachev. Tomorrow is Money time!
"Man, I'm so happy that I got this opportunity. I've been working for this for a long time, and I knew that could happen. That's why I was training five rounds, that's why I was training with a southpaw.
"I'm ready, and tomorrow, I am ready to shock the world. Be ready, because I am! This is Money Moicano, and tomorrow I will be the champ of the world. Let's f*****g go!"
