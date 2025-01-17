UFC star Jiri Prochazka reveals the heartwarming reason why he shaved his iconic ponytail ahead of UFC 311
By Simon Head
Czech MMA star Jiri Prochazka is fighting to push himself back towards the UFC light heavyweight title he never lost in the cage, but at UFC 311 he’s fighting for more than just himself.
Prochazka showed up to the UFC 311 pre-fight press conference in Inglewood, California yesterday without his trademark Tong Po-style ponytail, and when he was asked why he’d opted to go with a fully shaved head for his upcoming fight, his answer was a heartwarming one.
"The hair was inspired by Ashly, a girl (I met)," he explained.
"She is fighting with cancer."
Ashly McGarity had shared a photo online of how she’d shaved her head to match Prochazka’s famous fighting hairstyle. She was just about to undergo chemotherapy and knew she’d soon be losing her hair, so decided to have a little fun and mimicked her favorite UFC fighter.
Prochazka found out about it and invited McGarity to come and watch him fight live at UFC 311.
And, to show his support for McGarity and her fellow cancer patients, he decided to shave his entire head.
“This is me showing solidarity, because it’s about sending good energy,” he explained.
“Yesterday, I reached one million followers on Instagram. So, I will give one million (Czech crowns) from my foundation to the patients.”
The positive story continued when UFC CEO and president Dana White then said he’d match Prochazka’s donation.
“You’re gonna donate $50,000? I’ll match the $50,000. $100,000!”
Prochazka takes on fellow former champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 on Saturday night at Intuit Dome.
