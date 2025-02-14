JuJu Watkins puts on a show in USC's dominant win over number one UCLA
By Tyler Reed
The biggest star in women's college basketball this season is none other than USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins.
Watkins burst on the scene last season as a freshman, earning All-American honors, as well as leading the Trojans to a number one seed and an Elite Eight appearance in 2024.
Now, Watkins is looking to lead the Trojans in a deep tournament run once again, and the team faced a huge test in the number one UCLA Bruins on Thursday night.
Watkins and the Trojans earned a 71-60 victory, knocking off the number one team in the land. In no surprise, it was Watkins leading the way for the Trojans.
The sophomore standout finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and eight blocks. That stat line makes her the first player to have that type of performance in the last 20 years throughout all of Division I.
The Trojans move to 22-2 on the season with the win and now have put themselves in a great position to earn a one seed in the NCAA Tournament.
As for Watkins, the six-foot-two guard is having another stellar season. Watkins is averaging 24.5 points per game, as well as 6.8 rebounds per game.
The Trojans are back in action this Sunday, when they travel to Seattle to take on the 14-11 Washington Huskies.
