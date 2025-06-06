Tyrese Haliburton shows love to ESPN host after admitting he was 'late to the party'
By Matt Reed
In the modern age of sports media where everything is about hot takes and being right all the time, one of ESPN's biggest personalities showed what being a broadcaster is all about after sharing a wholesome moment with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton at the NBA Finals.
RELATED: Indiana Pacers embrace NBA Finals hype with massive giveaways for fans
Scott Van Pelt is one of the best hosts ESPN has to offer, and it's often because he's normally known for his witty personality and ability to connect with players after games have reached their conclusion. That was the case Thursday after the Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the finals.
However, Van Pelt's interaction with Haliburton had a rare moment where the SportsCenter host actually apologized to the Pacers clutch shooter for "being late to the party" on the player after continuing to show up in a big way for Indiana this season.
Haliburton was equally gracious in the moment, stating that after Indiana's "rough" start to the season that the Pacers needed to regain form and come together as a team to make this incredible run.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Indiana Pacers defy insane odds with another historic NBA Playoffs comeback win
MLB: White Sox make huge ownership announcement
CFB: Big Ten coach demands 'four automatic' spots for conference in College Football Playoff
NFL: NFL star Terry McLaurin frustrated with Commanders after seeking long-term deal
SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless goes off on Steelers signing 'washed-up' Aaron Rodgers