Indiana Pacers defy insane odds with another historic NBA Playoffs comeback win
By Matt Reed
At some point during the 2025 NBA Playoffs the Indiana Pacers will have to lose their ability to complete unbelievable comebacks, but Thursday wasn't that night as Tyrese Haliburton stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder with a dagger in the final seconds of their NBA Finals Game 1 win.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton delivers clutch NBA Finals game-winner to beat Thunder
This has become the running theme for the Pacers throughout the postseason though, so at this rate, how could any NBA fan be surprised by what Indiana is doing? There have been four games during the playoffs where the Pacers have had a win probability of under 4.1 percent, and somehow, Indiana has gone on to win each one of those matchups.
Indy Sports Legends reporter Tyler Smith helped illustrate what the Pacers have done after their latest win over the Thunder, and it's truly astounding after seeing all four of the performances put together.
The odds of the Pacers winning all four games throughout the NBA Playoffs would be one in 1.5 million, which would be more unlikely than being struck by lightning, someone living to the age of 100 or bowling a perfect game.
While fans of teams outside of Indiana probably are growing tired of the Pacers and their knack for epic comeback wins, Haliburton and his teammates don't appear ready to give up their hopes of winning an NBA championship any time soon.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels pitcher suspects Red Sox stole signs, leading to pregame incident
NBA: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle thought Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau was 'fake AI thing'
NFL: Insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
SPORTS MEDIA: Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Fox NFL analyst arrested
VIRAL: Novak Djokovic pulls off insane rally during Roland-Garros match