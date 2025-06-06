Indiana Pacers embrace NBA Finals hype with massive giveaway for fans
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Pacers are continuing their dream run into the NBA Finals as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the entire city of Indianapolis is embracing the unique experience by giving back in a massive way to the team's fans.
For the first time since 2000, the Pacers are back in the NBA Finals, and the organization is making the most of the experience by doing a huge giveaway to show their love for the team's supporters by hosting an 'NBA Finals Gear Grab' for the first 5,000 vehicles to come through.
There was a massive line of cars hoping to get free gear for their team as Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Co. get ready to take on the Thunder.
Even though the Thunder are significant favorites heading into the championship series, the Pacers will be hoping to stun the NBA world and capture their first title in league history.
