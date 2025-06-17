Tyrese Haliburton makes NBA history for wrong reasons after brutal shooting night
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Pacers find themselves in a hole after their Game 5 NBA Finals loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and as the Eastern Conference champions prepare to extend the series they'll need a bigger showing from star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
RELATED: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from NBA teams
The Pacers playmaker had a night to forget in Game 5 when he made NBA history for all the wrong reasons, becoming the first All-NBA player to fail to make a shot from the floor since 1958.
Haliburton finished the night with only four points, which all came from the free throw line, despite not making a single field goal. For the Pacers, it's been the one major criticism of their star during the season, and even though he's been great for long portions of the postseason Haliburton has gone missing in several playoff games.
