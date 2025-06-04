Tyrese Haliburton has high praise for SGA ahead of NBA Finals matchup
By Tyler Reed
On Thursday night, the 2025 NBA Finals will officially begin as the Indiana Pacers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This year's matchup includes two fresh teams in the Finals conversation, as both franchises will be looking to win their first championship.
The two teams have a lot in common. One thing they share is that they both have excellent point guard play. The matchup between Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be prime viewing for any fan of the orange rock game.
Haliburton recently spoke with the media about the opportunity to play against SGA in the series, and the Pacers star did not give any bulletin board material to his opposition.
Haliburton praised SGA's game and said the Pacers are looking forward to their matchup with the Thunder, not giving any chance for a soundbite to go viral.
The Pacers star may be looking forward to the challenge, but stopping the league's MVP won't be easy.
To anyone not excited about this matchup, you may want to look in the mirror and wonder if you're even a fan of basketball.
This series pits an explosive offense against a stingy defense. It's a series that movie scripts are made from. Don't let anyone tell you that market size matters when it comes to watching good basketball. We're expecting fireworks with this one.
