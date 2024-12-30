Tyler Herro subtly roasts Amen Thompson after major brawl
The Miami Heat recently faced off against the Houston Rockets in a highly anticipated 2024-25 NBA season matchup.
After a brilliant game, the Heat pulled away with a memorable 104-100 win as they improved their record to 16-14 for the season.
Speaking of the game, all hell broke loose during the fourth quarter when Rockets' Amen Thompson grabbed Heat's Tyler Herro by the collar and threw him to the ground.
Within a couple of seconds, players from both sides quickly surrounded the duo as they tried to break up the brawl.
After the game, Herro was asked about his thoughts on the altercation and he used the opportunity to take a shot at Thompson, as revealed via X (formerly known as Twitter).
"I guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. I’d get mad, too," Herro said.
Herro had all the right to talk smack against Thompson as he finished the game with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists.
It was another phenomenal game by Herro, who has truly taken a step toward stardom this season. To put things into perspective, he is averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Heat.
Considering the fact that Herro is averaging career-high numbers across the board, it wouldn't be a surprise if he also makes the first-ever NBA All-Star game of his career.
Thanks to Herro's breakout year, the Heat have won three out of their last five games as they continue to improve their record.
