Charles Barkley on why the LA Lakers 'stink', 'They have zero...'
In a game where the Dallas Mavericks were without their two stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to dominate. Instead, they were destroyed by a coaching masterclass from Jason Kidd.
The LA Lakers had no answer for the Mavericks in a 118-97 defeat, even with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves at full strength.
Now, they have extended their losing streak to two games and have fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the embarrassing loss, NBA legend-turned-analyst Charles Barkley absolutely drilled the Purple and Gold on Inside the NBA.
"The Lakers stink, plain and simple," Barkley said. “We have to talk about them because the media is infatuated with the Lakers. But the Lakers are not a good team. They have zero athletic ability."
It's one thing to lose against a healthy Mavs, after all, they are the defending Western Conference champions, but it's entirely different to lose vs. a handicapped team.
On top of that, the Mavericks were on a five-game losing streak before playing the Lakers. There is simply no excuse for allowing this defeat and it speaks volumes about the Lakers' potential this season.
Right now, it feels like they will win a couple of games here and there, but they are hardly a championship contender in the wild West.
Veterans like James and Davis need to take accountability for this defeat while ensuring such losses aren't repeated in the future. Otherwise, the Lakers can kiss their hopes of winning the title goodbye!
