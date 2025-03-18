Troy men's basketball coach says he only recruits players that like Waffle House
By Tyler Reed
The Troy Trojans earned their spot in the NCAA Tournament after taking down the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Now, the Trojans are turning their attention to the three-seed Kentuck Wildcats, as the teams will meet on Friday night in a first round matchup.
Recently, Trojans head coach Scott Cross caught up with Jacob Polacheck of Kentucky Sports Radio to discuss the matchup.
During the conversation, Cross revealed one of his recruiting tactics is to find players who like Waffle House.
Check out the clip below:
“They were like Waffle House? Hell nah, I don’t want to go to Waffle House. I'm like, Okay, my bad. We’ll try to eat somewhere else. Long story short, we signed neither one of those guys," Cross stated when talking about his Waffle House recruiting tactic.
Being a Kentucky fan, I can't have anything that will make me like the Trojans during this week. However, this interview is making it hard to hate Cross at the moment.
Not sure about the location of Waffle House's in Milwaukee, where the game between the Trojans and Wildcats is taking place.
However, Coach Cross, if you're ever in Lexington, Kentucky, I know the streets quite well and have had a few meals at every Waffle House in town. You allow the Wildcats to win this Friday, and we can plan a trip to every location.
This kind of interview is the exact thing that makes March Madness so special. Cross has the potential to become a March darling with a massive win against Kentucky.
