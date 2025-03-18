The Big Lead

One team from each region that everyone is rooting against during March Madness

The start of March Madness tips off on Tuesday, with the First Four in Dayton. Before the action begins, here is one team from each region that everyone is rooting against.

By Tyler Reed

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the First Four Practice at UD Arena.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the First Four Practice at UD Arena.
In just a few hours, the ball will be tipped, and the First Four in Dayton, Ohio will begin the chaos known as March Madness.

However, before we get there, let's take a closer look at the teams you will love to have during the NCAA Tournament.

Here is one team from each region that everyone will be rooting against.

South Region - North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina basketball program has always been a more popular team to hate. However, that hate has grown exponetially after fans felt the team didn't deserve their spot in the Big Dance.

Expect a lot of hate watching in the second game of Tuesday's First Four slate. Including those from the state of West Virginia.

West Region - UConn Huskies

Sometimes, not being a part of greatness can make one jealous. The UConn Huskies are coming into the tournament as back-to-back champions.

That is enough to make everyone hope the Huskies get sent home in their opening matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. The college basketball world is ready for a new champion.

East - Duke

The easiest choice to make on this list was adding the Duke Blue Devils. Duke fans may think that everyone is mad at their archrival, the UNC Tar Heels. However, don't get it twisted, the Blue Devils are always the most hated team in March.

Midwest - Tennessee

The ugliest shade of orange is what every Tennessee Volunteers fan loves to wear. The team from Knoxville is just flat out obnoxious.

Maybe it's my Kentucky pride coming out (which everyone loves), but we're all banding together to support the Wofford Terriers in what would be the upset of the tournament.

