Drake's mascot will soon be the biggest talking point of March Madness

We 💙 @DrakeUGriff



Thanks to Erin and Griff for joining us at noon! We talked about the annual Griff Gives Back campaign and how you can get involved. 🐾 @ThePetProject



We also talked about a petition to get Griff into arenas for #MarchMadness @DrakeUniversity @WHO13news pic.twitter.com/jPRr3YGjFt