Drake's mascot will soon be the biggest talking point of March Madness
By Tyler Reed
After a 30 win season, the Drake Bulldogs punched their ticket to March Madness with a win over the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
The award for being a mid-major conference champion? That would be a meeting with the Missouri Tigers in their first round matchup.
There has been a lot of talk about the Bulldogs being one of the top candidates to pull off the first round upset. However, the basketball team will be taking a backseat when everyone meets their mascot.
The Bulldogs have an actual bulldog, Griff II, who will be courtside for all the action during March Madness.
Griff II has already stolen a few hearts during his power naps at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Now, he will be taking his napping powers to Wichita, Kansas.
Griff's profile on the official Drake website states that:
"Griff II was introduced as the Drake University's second official live mascot on July 1, 2020. Griff II adores people and can never get enough attention. He has an insatiable appetite and loves to take long naps—punctuated by moments of mischief. Griff II is a key part of recruiting efforts, student life, alumni functions, Drake athletics, and more. Griff II is loved by all and has a positive impact on many. He is, proudly, Des Moines’ hometown dog."
Griff has that dog in him, and we approve. Especially if you picked Drake to pull off the upset in the first round, like myself.
