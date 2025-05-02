Travis Scott will feature as Barcelona's kit sponsor ahead of El Clasico
By Matt Reed
Soccer is the world's biggest game and with El Clasico coming up between two of the sport's biggest giants one of the clubs involved will feature a massive sponsorship on the front of their kits during the match.
RELATED: South America's 64-team World Cup proposal will kill the tournament
Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in El Clasico on May 11, and as part of the club's ongoing kit sponsorship deal with Spotify the Spanish giants continue to move through big name musicians on the front of their kits.
This time around it will be Travis Scott and his music label, Cactus Jack, which will be donned by Barca stars like Pedri, Lamine Yamal and more when they face their arch rivals next week.
The Spotify contract has placed other major musicians on Barca's kits over recent years, including Coldplay, Shakira, The Weeknd and now Travis Scott.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Angels make injured list decision after Mike Trout's latest knee ailment
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Pacers NBA Playoff games
NHL: Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally leaked new name
KENTUCKY DERBY: Xavier Legette earns a dream chance to create content at Kentucky Derby
VIRAL: Travis Kelce, 'backup dancer' Justin Timberlake break into routine on golf course