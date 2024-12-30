Travis Kelce's 'SNL' friend rooted for him to host show
By Ty Bronicel
There have been many people, men and women, that deserve credit for Travis Kelce's rise to fame: His parents, his brother, Patrick Mahomes, his teammates, and his friends.
Not sure in what order, but, wait ... oh, right, Swift. I kid you two. Shack up already. Nah, I mean married.
Everybody says the younger Kelce is a good guy and he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer while going down as one of the greatest football players of all time.
RELATED: 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: Who will get in?
But who's to credit for Kelce's rise to getting on "Saturday Night Live"?
Take it easy Taylor-lilies (™ , ®, ©).
Wasn't her.
It was Heidi Gardner.
Her, right here:
Here's how she convinced Lorne Michales, from EW.
"The biggest swing I ever did in that department, and it did work, but it took a couple years, was Travis Kelce," Gardner recounted on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "I don't want to take full credit from the show and the talent department, but I'm just, obviously a big Chiefs fan, and I had seen him do like other little acting gigs and appearances, and I was like, 'He's funny, he's charming.' I had done the ESPYs with him, announcing something together."
Gardner said she kept pressing the casting department to consider the Kansas City Chiefs star player until SNL boss Michaels threw down the gauntlet. "Lorne was like, 'Well, he has to win the Super Bowl.' I was like, 'That is so much pressure to ask!' And then he won the Super Bowl!"
She told SNL's legendary creator Michaels -- whom everyone I know does their best impression of -- which means you've made your mark. (Oh, you know, I'm just that guy from Canada. But who lives in Malibu who hangs with Mick and Keith and name-drops and truly is a genius). Never hurts to pander, have ya heard?
Was gonna link to it -- but that's on you -- because that was the best Christmas SNL holiday show that they have ever done. The Weekend Update joke exchange was epic.
Perfect host, musical guest, surprises everywhere, in every skit. Wonderful holiday-season stuff, especially with Marty Short.
But bac to Gardner, who has been so great and gotten better which is amazing, Often goes the other way.
Kudos to both of you.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Sheduer Sanders shows off Giants-inspired cleats
NBA: Wemby quickly becoming face of the NBA
CFB: Texas Tech raking in high-level transfers
SPORTS MEDIA: Fans still sharing legendary Gumbel calls