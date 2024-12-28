2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists who'll get in
By Ty Bronicel
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists (15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach, and one contributor) for the 2025 induction ceremony (August 2025, probably a Saturday, Aug. 2).
Here's a look at the 15 modern-era players nominated.
Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers
Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants
Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens
Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs
Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colt
Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens
Here's an interesting bit: Of the list above, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, and Marshal Yanda are all in their first year of eligibility, while Eric Allen is on his 19th.
Meanwhile, here are the five other HOF finalists: Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer finalists in the seniors category, Mike Holmgren in the coaches category, and Ralph Hay as a contributor. One to three of those nominees also will get inducted into the Hall.
The Selection Committee meets annually, shortly before the Super Bowl, to elect new members. Each candidate must receive at least 80 percent of the committee's vote to be elected.
The Class of 2025 will be announced on February 6, 2025, at the NFL Honors ceremony live from the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, home of Super Bowl 59, which takes place at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The ceremony will air live on FOX and the NFL Network.
Per the official Pro Football Hall of Fame site:
There is no set number of new enshrinees but the Committee's current ground rules do stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. Every candidate is thoroughly reviewed and must receive approval from at least 80% of the full Committee to be elected.
OK, with all of that explained, here's who'll be donning a gold jacket next August.
Eli Manning
He threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns across his career, winning two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs. Just like his bro Peyton, he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Adam Vinatieri
Vinatieri was one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL during his 10 seasons with the Patriots. Two game-winning field goals at the end of Super Bowls XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII? C'mon! But the kid was clutch. Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and another with the Indianapolis Colts He owns the NFL record for most career points scored by a single player with 2,673 points over his 24-year career.
Antonio Gates
Gates, an eight-time Pro Bowler, ranks fourth all-time in receptions by a tight end (955), has the fourth-most receiving yards (11,841) and the most touchdowns (116) at that position.
Luke Kuechly
All Kuechly did in his eight seasons -- is this enough for him to get in? I say it yes -- was be named Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Defensive Player of the Year, and be a five-time First-Team All-Pro. Plus, seven Pro Bowl spots. He's going to be another first-timer in 2025.
Mike Holmgren
Holmgren has three Super Bowl rings, one as head coach (Packers) and two as an assitant coach (49ers). Plus he's one of the most respected coaches in the history of the game and his "coach tree" has many long roots. He's getting in.
Terrell Suggs
Suggs is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, a two time All-Pro, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs has won two Super Bowls in his career, Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 with the Ravens and Super Bowl LIV in 2019 with the Chiefs, Suggs is eighth on the NFL's all-time sacks list and first all-time in tackles for a loss (tracked since 1999).
