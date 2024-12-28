The Big Lead

2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists who'll get in

Eli Manning headlines next year's possible inductees and he's a lock, but who else will be enshrined in Canton?

By Ty Bronicel

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning smiles prior to a game in Tampa Bay on Oct 1, 2017.
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning smiles prior to a game in Tampa Bay on Oct 1, 2017. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists (15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach, and one contributor) for the 2025 induction ceremony (August 2025, probably a Saturday, Aug. 2).

Here's a look at the 15 modern-era players nominated.

RELATED: Latest NFL stories from The Big Lead

Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders


Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers

Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants

Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens

Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colt

Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

Here's an interesting bit: Of the list above, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, and Marshal Yanda are all in their first year of eligibility, while Eric Allen is on his 19th.

Meanwhile, here are the five other HOF finalists: Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer finalists in the seniors category, Mike Holmgren in the coaches category, and Ralph Hay as a contributor. One to three of those nominees also will get inducted into the Hall.

The Selection Committee meets annually, shortly before the Super Bowl, to elect new members. Each candidate must receive at least 80 percent of the committee's vote to be elected.

The Class of 2025 will be announced on February 6, 2025, at the NFL Honors ceremony live from the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, home of Super Bowl 59, which takes place at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The ceremony will air live on FOX and the NFL Network.

Per the official Pro Football Hall of Fame site:

There is no set number of new enshrinees but the Committee's current ground rules do stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected each year. Every candidate is thoroughly reviewed and must receive approval from at least 80% of the full Committee to be elected.

OK, with all of that explained, here's who'll be donning a gold jacket next August.

Eli Manning

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 13, 2024.
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 13, 2024. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns across his career, winning two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVPs. Just like his bro Peyton, he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Adam Vinatieri

Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) celebrates his game-winning field goal to beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.
Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) celebrates his game-winning field goal to beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. / Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Vinatieri was one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL during his 10 seasons with the Patriots. Two game-winning field goals at the end of Super Bowls XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII? C'mon! But the kid was clutch. Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and another with the Indianapolis Colts He owns the NFL record for most career points scored by a single player with 2,673 points over his 24-year career.

Antonio Gates

Former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates celebrates after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown pass against the Jets in 2017.
Former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates celebrates after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown pass against the Jets in 2017. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gates, an eight-time Pro Bowler, ranks fourth all-time in receptions by a tight end (955), has the fourth-most receiving yards (11,841) and the most touchdowns (116) at that position.

Luke Kuechly

Former Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly on Dec. 1, 2019.
Former Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly on Dec. 1, 2019. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

All Kuechly did in his eight seasons -- is this enough for him to get in? I say it yes -- was be named Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Defensive Player of the Year, and be a five-time First-Team All-Pro. Plus, seven Pro Bowl spots. He's going to be another first-timer in 2025.

Mike Holmgren

Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren in 2007.
Former NFL coach Mike Holmgren in 2007. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Holmgren has three Super Bowl rings, one as head coach (Packers) and two as an assitant coach (49ers). Plus he's one of the most respected coaches in the history of the game and his "coach tree" has many long roots. He's getting in.

Terrell Suggs

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. / Kareem Elgazzar

Suggs is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, a two time All-Pro, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs has won two Super Bowls in his career, Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 with the Ravens and Super Bowl LIV in 2019 with the Chiefs, Suggs is eighth on the NFL's all-time sacks list and first all-time in tackles for a loss (tracked since 1999).

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodger$ do it again, re-sign Teoscar
CFB: Texas Tech raking in high-level transfers
CFB/NFL: DeSean Jackson taking over at Del State
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times

Home/NFL