Travis Hunter makes outlandish argument as to why he should be the Heisman favorite
By Tyler Reed
The 2024 college football season has been chaotic. Vanderbilt has upset Alabama; both Army and Navy are undefeated, and it seems that a quarterback will not be one of the top favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
Yes, the year of the upside down continues as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter are way ahead of everyone else when it comes to their Heisman candidacy. However, Hunter may feel that Jeanty's stats are being looked at unfairly.
Hunter sat down with Robert Griffin III on Griffin's show 'Outta Pocket,' to discuss the Heisman debate. The Colorado star basically claims that a good running back has been seen, but nobody is doing what he is doing with the Buffaloes.
RELATED: Heisman Trophy betting odds after week 6 of the CFB season
While Hunter has a point that nobody is doing what he is doing, Jeanty is getting comparisons to Barry Sanders. Let me say that again. Jeanty is being compared to Barry freakin' Sanders. I'm not a professional anything, but something tells me that is pretty good.
No matter what the outcome will be at the end of the season, I think we all can agree that the Heisman should only go to one of these two players.
