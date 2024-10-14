Alabama, Miami open as road favorites despite near upsets
After a sloppy few weeks for both programs, No. 6 Miami and No. 7 Alabama are favorites on the road against threatening conference foes.
The Crimson Tide have not had a great start to conference play. It began by nearly blowing a 28-0 lead to No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 28. One week later, after former head coach Nick Saban criticized Vanderbilt's attendance, the Tide lost in Nashville.
“The only place you’re going to play in the SEC that’s not hard to play is Vanderbilt,” Saban said on the Sept. 20 edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “When you play at Vanderbilt, you have more fans there than they have. And that’s no disrespect to them, it’s the truth.”
Then, Alabama had to muster a comeback win this past Saturday at home against unranked South Carolina. Now, the Tide are 2.5-point favorites on the road against No. 11 Tennessee, according to ESPN Bet.
Alabama isn't the only team on upset watch this week as Miami, who's last two games have come down to the wire, visits Louisville.
Miami defeated unranked Virginia Tech on the last play of their Sept. 27 game after nearly allowing a successful Hail Mary. One week later, the Hurricanes overcame a 35-10 deficit at Cal, going on a 29-3 run to win the game.
However, a missed targeting call on junior linebacker Wesley Bissainthe would have ended the game and handed Miami its first loss of the season.
Now, Miami faces a 4-2 Louisville team who's two losses have been by one touchdown at No. 12 Notre Dame and a home game against No. 21 SMU.
Other notable lines this week include No. 16 Indiana being favored by 6.5 points at home as Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule aims for his first top-25 win as a power conference head coach.
Also, Arkansas is a home underdog in its second trophy game of the season as No. 8 LSU enters as a three-point favorite following its overtime against No. 18 Ole Miss in the 2024 Magnolia Bowl.
Arkansas lost its first trophy game of the season, a 21-17 loss to No. 14 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic. However, the Razorbacks are coming off a 19-14 upset win against Tennessee.
No. 24 Michigan is a one-point favorite at No. 22 Illinois despite being 0-2 against ranked teams this season, and No. 1 Texas is favored by 3.5 points against No. 5 Georgia.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
