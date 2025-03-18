The Big Lead

Tracy Morgan taken from Knicks-Heat game in wheelchair after throwing up on court

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan was taken out of Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair after a scary incident during the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game.

By Josh Sanchez

Tracy Morgan sits courtside during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.
Tracy Morgan sits courtside during a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images
The NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat was delayed for several minutes on Monday night after actor and comedian Tracy Morgan suffered a scary incident while sitting courtside.

According to photos making the rounds on social media, Morgan vomitted onto the court.

He then began covered his face with a towel and appeared to have a nosebleed in another video while struggling to stand up. Officials helped Morgan into a wheelchair and he was wheeled out of the arena.

Another video shows one referee speaking to the Knicks towel boy and asking for a mop, which they apparently did not have available.

There is no word on what led to the incident or any update on the 56-year-old Morgan's status.

After the game resumed, the Knicks went on to secure a 116-95 win over the visiting Heat.

This is a developing story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

