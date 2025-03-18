Tracy Morgan taken from Knicks-Heat game in wheelchair after throwing up on court
By Josh Sanchez
The NBA game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat was delayed for several minutes on Monday night after actor and comedian Tracy Morgan suffered a scary incident while sitting courtside.
According to photos making the rounds on social media, Morgan vomitted onto the court.
He then began covered his face with a towel and appeared to have a nosebleed in another video while struggling to stand up. Officials helped Morgan into a wheelchair and he was wheeled out of the arena.
Another video shows one referee speaking to the Knicks towel boy and asking for a mop, which they apparently did not have available.
There is no word on what led to the incident or any update on the 56-year-old Morgan's status.
After the game resumed, the Knicks went on to secure a 116-95 win over the visiting Heat.
This is a developing story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
