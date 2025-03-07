Luka Doncic exchanges jersey with his ex-Dallas Mavericks teammate (VIDEO)
The Los Angeles Lakers continue their phenomenal form in the 2024-25 NBA season following their trade for former Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.
While the Lakers had already been winning games before making a move for Doncic, they fast-tracked the process since his arrival.
The 17-time NBA champions are now on an eight-game winning streak following their overtime victory over the New York Knicks.
Doncic had another phenomenal game where he added 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists for the Lakers. On the other hand, Jalen Brunson had a phenomenal game where he scored a game-high 39 points.
After the competitive matchup, Doncic and Brunson, who were teammates for the Mavericks, shared a heartwarming moment with each other after the game.
"LD, my brother for life. Always. Love," Brunson wrote for Doncic.
"To my Brother JB! Love!" Doncic responded with the message on the jersey.
Yes, despite not being on the same team for since 2022, the bond that Brunson and Doncic share is beyond basketball.
As for Brunson, it was a bittersweet game for him as he had a great scoring game, but he was unable to lead the Knicks to a win and he suffered an ankle injury during overtime.
Many believe if Brunson had remained on the floor for the remainder of the OT, the Knicks could have very easily registered a win over the Purple and Gold.
