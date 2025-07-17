Dan Le Batard calls out Shane Gillis for 'provocative' ESPYs monologue
By Matt Reed
The 2025 ESPYs certainly had some memorable moments during the awards ceremony, however, comedian Shane Gillis was at the center of many of them for better or for worse based on his relentless set of jokes targeting athletes, celebrities and even politicians.
The renowned comedian was the host of this year's ESPYs, and while he received many laughs at times throughout the show, Gillis wasn't received well by everyone in sports media, including the highly outspoken Dan Le Batard.
The former ESPN personality, who has since started his own media empire, wasn't thrilled with many of the jokes that Gillis told during Wednesday's ESPYs and stated that the former Saturday Night Live joke teller was intentionally trying to be "provocative" with his jokes.
Regardless of what Le Batard thinks though, Gillis was a success in one respect; viewership and virality. Clips of Gillis' punchlines were being posted throughout the night, whether it was him taking shots at the Dallas Cowboys or even pretending to shout out a WNBA star that turned out to be his friend's wife.
