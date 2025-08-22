The Big Lead

Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 2 tee times & pairings

Round 2 of the 2025 Tour Championship gets underway on Friday, August 22. Here your favorite golfer's tee time at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Josh Sanchez

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour continues a busy weekend on Friday morning, with the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, as players aim to make the cut.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his incredible season as he attempts to claim his second straight FedEx Cup title, and sits within two strokes of the lead at 7-under.

The leader after one round is Russell Henley, who sits at 9-under par.

Coverage of the second round begins at 8:00 a.m. ET on PGA Tour, with television coveraging beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

Scottie Scheffler prepares to hit on the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship
Scottie Scheffler prepares to hit on the second tee during the first round of the TOUR Championship / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for the second round on Friday, August 22, can be seen below (all times Eastern).

Tour Championship Round 2 tee times & pairings

Russell Henley watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Championship
Russell Henley watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Championship / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

8:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
8:11 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
8:22 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
8:33 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall
8:44 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose
9:00 a.m. – Harris English, J.J. Spaun
9:11 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland
9:22 a.m. – Brian Harman, Cameron Young
9:33 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sam Burns
9:44 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
10:00 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Ben Griffin
10:11 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
10:22 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
10:33 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
10:44 a.m. – Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler

