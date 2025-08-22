Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 2 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour continues a busy weekend on Friday morning, with the second round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, as players aim to make the cut.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his incredible season as he attempts to claim his second straight FedEx Cup title, and sits within two strokes of the lead at 7-under.
The leader after one round is Russell Henley, who sits at 9-under par.
WATCH: Viral golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt
Coverage of the second round begins at 8:00 a.m. ET on PGA Tour, with television coveraging beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the second round on Friday, August 22, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
MORE: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round
Tour Championship Round 2 tee times & pairings
8:00 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Sepp Straka
8:11 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
8:22 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
8:33 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Harry Hall
8:44 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose
9:00 a.m. – Harris English, J.J. Spaun
9:11 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland
9:22 a.m. – Brian Harman, Cameron Young
9:33 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Sam Burns
9:44 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
10:00 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Ben Griffin
10:11 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
10:22 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre
10:33 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay
10:44 a.m. – Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 3 TV schedule: Full list of games
NBA: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
NCAAF: Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveil incredible 'Football Leprechaun' logo & the internet goes wild
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams
VIRAL: Golfer breaks unbelievable record for the world's longest putt