Top 2026 college prospect Lamar Brown reveals LSU Tigers commitment
By Matt Reed
The SEC has a knack for recruiting some of the biggest names in college football, and the number one defensive star coming into the sport for the class of 2026 announced his decision for where he'll be playing on Thursday.
Lamar Brown, the highly-touted defensive lineman from Baton Rouge, Lousiana, revealed that he will be staying home and playing for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers next year when he graduates high school.
Brown has impressed throughout his high school career in Lousiana as a two-way star playing on both the offensive and defensive lines at University Lab. However, it appears LSU wants to utilize his pass rushing abilities at the collegiate level as the Tigers look to stop the best offenses in the SEC.
