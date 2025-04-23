Tom Pelissero net worth: NFL Network insider salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
NFL Draft season has to feel like an endless mountain of birthday presents for hungry NFL insiders looking to break news.
Of course, we all know that Adam Schefter is basically the Tony Soprano of the NFL insider club, but there are plenty of other captains who break big news.
One of those insiders is NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. For fans wanting to know more about the insider, here is a brief history of Pelissero's journey before the NFL Network.
Job History
Before breaking news became his gig, Pelissero covered the Minnesota Vikings for KFAN.com. After a stint covering the Vikings, Pelissero would move on to cover their biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers, for the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Currently, Pelissero hosts two radio shows: one with Sirius XM and the other with ESPN Radio. The life of an NFL insider is a busy life.
Net Worth & Salary
Pelissero continues to be a success in the NFL insider game. However, he may be even better at keeping his finances hidden from the public. There are no public records of Pelissero's net worth or salary.
Big Weekend
It's going to be a busy weekend in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but something tells me that folks like Pelissero will enjoy every moment of the 2025 NFL Draft. The show kicks off on Thursday night at 8 pm ET.
