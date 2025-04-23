Jane Slater net worth: NFL Network reporter salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft is here, and it will take every hand on deck to cover the massive weekend that the event has become.
From hosts to analysts to reporters, ESPN and NFL Network employees are going to have a hectic weekend in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
One reporter who will be on the job this weekend will be the NFL Network's Jane Slater. Slater has been with the network since 2016, but now, we're taking a closer look at her job history.
Job History
Before joining the NFL Network in 2016, Slater worked as an anchor and sideline reporter for ESPN's Longhorn Network, a network that focused on Texas Longhorns athletics.
Aside from her work on the Longhorn Network, Slater spent time covering the College World Series and college football for ESPN and their SEC Network.
While her career is mainly on television now, Slater started her career in radio and still fills in on 105.3 The FAN in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Net Worth & Salary
There have been no recent reports on what Slater is currently making per year or her net worth as a reporter for the NFL Network.
Texas Forever
Slater's Texas roots seem to be at her core. She majored in Journalism and Government at the University of Texas at Austin, and keeps tabs on those Dallas Cowboys in her position at the NFL Network.
