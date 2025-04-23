Adam Schefter net worth: ESPN NFL insider salary, job history & more
By Matt Reed
Adam Schefter has become synonymous with the NFL over his decades covering the league, and with his role at ESPN seemingly growing on a yearly basis it makes sense why he's one of the faces of the sport.
Schefter became the lead NFL insider at the network back in 2009 after spending several years with NFL Network prior to coming over to ESPN. Since then, Schefter's built the reputation as one of the biggest name in insider scoops around the league, along with Ian Rapoport.
And with all the insanely long hours and consistent seven-day work weeks that Schefter endures with his job, it comes along with a massive salary that he's earned based on his incredible work ethic. He reportedly makes over $9 million annually as part of a five-year, $45 million deal that he signed with ESPN three years ago.
Schefter's certainly earned his status over the years though, after coming up as a journalist in various cities across the country, including stops in Philadelphia with 97.5 The Fanatic, ESPN 980 in Washington D.C., ESPN 1000 in Chicago and 104.3 KFN in Denver before making his way onto the national stage.
The 58 year old does tremendous work covering a ton of ESPN"s major NFL events, including the NFL Draft, trades and free agency buzz, as well as being on-site for many Monday Night Football games throughout the season.
