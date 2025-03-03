Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones is holding up the UFC's heavyweight title picture
By Simon Head
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is ready, willing, and able to take an undisputed title fight with heavyweight champion Jon Jones. All he needs is a phone call.
Aspinall has had to stay patient while Jones ponders his next move. But, with seemingly no movement from Jones, Aspinall has shared his situation with his fans to explain where he’s at, why he isn’t booked to fight yet, and who’s to blame for that.
In a YouTube video recorded on a train journey from Manchester to London, Aspinall laid out his position, and stated that everything hinges on what Jones decides to do next.
“Where we’re at right now is, I have spoke to the UFC on multiple occasions on this fight,” he began.
“I’m chasing it. I want the fight. I’ve been on record and said that I want the fight. I’ve been on the phone with the UFC saying, ‘I want the fight. When’s it happening?’ I want the fight more than anyone. What is holding it up right now is his side. That’s the truth of it.”
Aspinall was keen to stress that he’s not the outlier in this situation, with as he explained that he and the UFC are lock-step in their shared desire to book a title unification superfight with Jones.
But, with Jones’ interviews and comments about Aspinall suggesting he has little appetite for the bout, it remains to be seen whether he can be persuaded to take the fight and defend his title against the division’s clear top contender, who already holds a title of his own.
“The UFC really, really want the fight to happen,” he said.
“They’ve told me that. This is one of the biggest fights in MMA. Does he want to put himself in a position where he’s comfortable enough financially to take the risk that he’s taking to fight me? And that is where we’re at.
“The UFC tell me, they assure me, they are doing everything they can to make this fight. So, as far as I’m aware, this is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team to work that out. I’m literally just waiting for a date.
“But what’s holding it back is the UFC want to make the fight with me and Jon, and as far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, or otherwise. I’m not too sure, to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now.”
Aspinall also spoke about wanting to just get back into competition, and said that Jones himself isn’t the only man he’d be happy to face in the Octagon. Aspinall’s only condition was that his next fight be for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, regardless of who he’s facing.
“I said quite a while ago now, I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting,” Aspinall said.
“That’s something that I said. Jon, let’s do it. If you want to do it, you don’t have to ask me twice. If not, I’ll fight somebody else for the undisputed belt.
“I’m happy to fight anybody, any time, anywhere – doesn’t matter. I’m ready to go.”
