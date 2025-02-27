Justin Gaethje set for huge short-notice rematch at UFC 313
By Simon Head
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has a new dance partner for UFC 313, and it’s someone he’s shared the Octagon with before.
Gaethje was all set to take on New Zealand’s Dan Hooker at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, but “The Hangman” revealed this week that he had fractured his hand in training and was ruled out of the matchup.
It left Gaethje without an opponent, with just two weeks to go until fight night, and the chances of landing a top-drawer opponent on short notice seemed slim.
But, after UFC lightweight contenders Mateusz Gamrot, Renato Moicano and Rafael Fiziev each raised their hands and offered to step in, the UFC picked Fiziev, with the Kyrgyzstani contender set to face Gaethje for the second time.
The pair first met in London, England at UFC 286 in a fight that Gaethje won via majority decision after three super-competitive rounds at The O2 Arena.
Now the pair will run it back in Sin City, with Fiziev making his return to action after an injury hiatus that has seen him out of competitive action for the past 18 months. The bout was officially announced by UFC president and CEO Dana White on Instagram Live.
He’ll be looking to avenge his loss to Gaethje in their first fight and catapult himself into title contention in the process. Gaethje, meanwhile, will look to rebound from his last-second knockout to Max Holloway at UFC 300.
UFC 313: Confirmed bouts
MAIN CARD
- Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev – for light heavyweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev – lightweight
- Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes – lightweight
- Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo – women's strawweight
- King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy – lightweight
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev – heavyweight
- Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya – flyweight
- Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan – middleweight
- Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal – welterweight
EARLY PRELIMS
- Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall – featherweight
- Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz – middleweight
