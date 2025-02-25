Timberwolves head coach takes shot at SGA and Thunder after huge win
By Tyler Reed
It took overtime, but the Minnesota Timberwolves picked up a massive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.
The Thunder are currently in cruise control of the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament.
In such a big win, you would think that everyone would be in a celebratory mood after the game. However, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was not.
RELATED: Kevin Love continues legendary social media run with Hooters farewell post
Finch was proud of the effort his team gave in the victory, but he is probably expecting a fine after calling out the officiating and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton… They foul all the time. And you can't really touch Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]," stated Finch when asked about the game on Monday night.
Although the Thunder were called for seven more fouls than the Timberwolves, it seems that Finch does not like the way his team is officiated when playing the leaders of the Western Conference.
Finch mentioned one name in particular: Shai Gilgeous Alexander. SGA has quickly become one of the bigger names in the sport.
Gilgeous-Alexander has received a lot of talk about being a top candidate for the MVP award this season. However, Finch must not be a fan of that, as the Timberwolves coach seems to have bad blood with the Thunder.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka has his first big moment with Lakers
NFL: Mel Kiper questioning Shedeur Sanders’ value
NBA: Knicks continue to prove they are not contenders
MLB: Thrilling Elly De La Cruz already in mid-season form