Kevin Love continues legendary social media run with Hooters farewell post
By Tyler Reed
Kevin Love may be in the twilight of his legendary NBA career. However, the 2016. NBA champion may already be auditioning for his next line of work.
Love, who is a current member of the Miami Heat, had a lot of fun on social media during the team's drama with former star Jimmy Butler.
During the Heat-Butler drama, Love's Instagram was can't miss entertainment, as he delivered banger after banger.
However, the fun on his social media accounts has not stopped since Butler was dealt to the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, fans had some fun with Devin Booker being sad that one of the greatest American establishments, Hooters, was filing for bankruptcy.
Fans ran wild with Booker's tweet, which ended up with someone finding old tweets about how much Booker and Kevin Durant like the restaurant
This resulted in Love posting a throwback to one of his visits to a Hooters, as well as an AI image of Booker and Durant enjoying some wings.
Love's caption stated that he was sad to see the end of an "absolute" institution like Hooters. Then, the five-time All-Star said that if anyone could save the restaurant, it would be Durant and Booker.
It appears that Americans just don't like their chicken wings anymore. It is a sad day, but luckily, we have Kevin Love to get us through it.
