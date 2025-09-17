Ben Johnson turns up the heat on Bears' roster after Week 2 wake-up call
The Chicago Bears' season opener couldn't have gone much worse, and now first-year head coach Ben Johnson is making it clear that changes are coming.
After blowing an 11-point lead to Minnesota in Week 1 and then getting demolished 52-21 by Detroit in Week 2, Johnson isn't sugarcoating his disappointment.
The Bears looked completely outmatched against Johnson's former team, raising serious questions about effort and execution. Johnson's response has been direct and pointed, essentially putting his entire roster on notice.
"The way we've talked about it as a coaching staff going into this week is, we're going to have a lot more competition… There were some plays (against Detroit) that we weren't quite as pleased with what that looked like on tape. So, we're going to find out this week at practice, who wants to practice hard, and who wants to be a little bit more involved with the game plan going into Sunday," Johnson said, via Marquee Sports Network.
That's coach speak for "some of you guys aren't cutting it right now." Johnson clearly isn't ready to accept what he's seeing from certain players, and with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, major lineup changes could be on the horizon.
Chicago's defense has allowed 61 points through two games under Matt Eberflus, while the offense continues to struggle with basic execution despite Caleb Williams showing some improvement in NFL Week 2.
Williams displayed better accuracy and decision-making against Detroit, but the Bears still committed nearly every mistake possible. Drops, turnovers, false starts, holding penalties, and four sacks all contributed to another disappointing performance.
Johnson's preferred system relies on quick passes and yards after the catch, but those concepts become nearly impossible when you're constantly facing second-and-long situations. Sometimes a coach's message is simple: compete harder or watch from the sideline.
