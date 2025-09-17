The Big Lead

Ben Johnson turns up the heat on Bears' roster after Week 2 wake-up call

Ben Johnson sends a strong preseason message, hinting at tougher standards and sharper focus as the Bears prepare for their next challenge.

By Yagya Bhargava

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the second half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Chicago Bears' season opener couldn't have gone much worse, and now first-year head coach Ben Johnson is making it clear that changes are coming.

After blowing an 11-point lead to Minnesota in Week 1 and then getting demolished 52-21 by Detroit in Week 2, Johnson isn't sugarcoating his disappointment.

MORE: Draymond Green blasts Giants’ Brian Daboll over QB indecision

The Bears looked completely outmatched against Johnson's former team, raising serious questions about effort and execution. Johnson's response has been direct and pointed, essentially putting his entire roster on notice.

"The way we've talked about it as a coaching staff going into this week is, we're going to have a lot more competition… There were some plays (against Detroit) that we weren't quite as pleased with what that looked like on tape. So, we're going to find out this week at practice, who wants to practice hard, and who wants to be a little bit more involved with the game plan going into Sunday," Johnson said, via Marquee Sports Network.

That's coach speak for "some of you guys aren't cutting it right now." Johnson clearly isn't ready to accept what he's seeing from certain players, and with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, major lineup changes could be on the horizon.

Chicago's defense has allowed 61 points through two games under Matt Eberflus, while the offense continues to struggle with basic execution despite Caleb Williams showing some improvement in NFL Week 2.

Caleb Williams
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams displayed better accuracy and decision-making against Detroit, but the Bears still committed nearly every mistake possible. Drops, turnovers, false starts, holding penalties, and four sacks all contributed to another disappointing performance.

Johnson's preferred system relies on quick passes and yards after the catch, but those concepts become nearly impossible when you're constantly facing second-and-long situations. Sometimes a coach's message is simple: compete harder or watch from the sideline.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Cal Raleigh's historic season, massive ESPN exit, and more

MLB: Proud husband Francisco Lindor gushes over wife Katia's national anthem performance

NBA: Adam Silver responds after Pablo Torre calls out NBA Commissioner in Clippers scandal

NFL: Chiefs’ loss didn’t stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from joining Patrick Mahomes’ birthday bash

VIRAL: Jameis Winston’s postgame moment with young Giants fan goes viral

Home/NFL