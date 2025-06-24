The Big Lead

Thunder star Jalen Williams 'sticking to Shirley Temples' after NBA Finals party

The 24 year old claimed to drink alcohol for the first time after winning the NBA championship, but he wasn't a fan of what the Thunder had.

By Matt Reed

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers during the 2025 NBA Finals
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers during the 2025 NBA Finals / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time since the organization moved to the Western state, and with one of the youngest rosters in the league it's very likely that they can continue to be an elite franchise for years to come.

In fact, Thunder star Jalen Williams claimed to drink for his first time after winning the title, and it's safe to say that he wasn't a fan of alcohol.

“I told them we win a championship I’ll drink..," Williams said after the NBA FInals. "I’ll drink champagne, we can do shots…It was all disgusting, I’m going to stick to Shirley Temple’s.”

Williams had a career year in his third season with Oklahoma City, scoring over 21 points, five rebounds and five assists per game while helping guide Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the team's stars.

