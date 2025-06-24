Thunder star Jalen Williams 'sticking to Shirley Temples' after NBA Finals party
By Matt Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time since the organization moved to the Western state, and with one of the youngest rosters in the league it's very likely that they can continue to be an elite franchise for years to come.
RELATED: Thunder GM jokes team is 'not old enough' to drink in NBA Finals celebration
In fact, Thunder star Jalen Williams claimed to drink for his first time after winning the title, and it's safe to say that he wasn't a fan of alcohol.
“I told them we win a championship I’ll drink..," Williams said after the NBA FInals. "I’ll drink champagne, we can do shots…It was all disgusting, I’m going to stick to Shirley Temple’s.”
Williams had a career year in his third season with Oklahoma City, scoring over 21 points, five rebounds and five assists per game while helping guide Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the team's stars.
