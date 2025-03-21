Throwback GEICO commercial has been constantly played during March Madness
By Tyler Reed
Not even March Madness can escape the world of advertisements. The NCAA Tournament is the perfect time for companies to burn a commercial in your brain.
GEICO, the popular insurance company, is throwing it back with the commercials they are airing during the tournament.
Many fans remember the pig screaming "wee" commercial, and seeing its return has college basketball fans split on if they enjoy the throwback commercial or not.
There's a lot more "I hate this" takes than positive spins on the return of the legendary commercial. Some fans were hoping that the brand would bring back another iconic commercial.
No matter what commercial GEICO chooses, you can't say they don't create advertisements that stay stuck in your head for decades.
'Scoop, there it is,' the pig commercial, the gecko, and the caveman commercials are all advertisements that my rotten brain is never going to forget.
I stand on the right side of throwback commercials. I always enjoy seeing the M&M commercial every Christmas where the red and yellow candies meet Santa Claus.
Also, who can forget the Cadbury Egg commercial? It is almost that time of year for us to see this advertisement during every break.
Nostalgia can be a strong drug sometimes. For me, I crave it constantly. Good for you, GEICO, on delivering throwback commercials that get the people going. It's better than seeing Jake from you know where doing something corny, right? (Will that line earn me a GEICO sponsorship? Fingers crossed."
