Rick Pitino downplays heavyweight matchup with John Calipari in NCAA Tournament
By Tyler Reed
The NCAA Tournament selection committee knew exactly what they were doing with the potential second round matchup between the St. John's Red Storm and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Rick Pitino and John Calipari were once the leaders of one of the greatest rivalries in college basketball, with Pitino leading the Louisville Cardinals and Calipari with the Kentucky Wildcats.
However, those days are long gone. Now, the legendary coaches are looking to create a new path, and that path means taking down the other to earn a right to play in the Sweet 16.
After the Red Storms first round victory over the Omaha Mavericks, the college basketball world was already anticipating the future matchup between Pitino and Calipari.
When asked if he enjoys the matchup with Calipari, Pitino quickly shot down any idea that he sees it that way.
Pitino said that his team plays against another team and that he doesn't play against coaches. The Hall of Fame coach also said, "He (Calipari) doesn't have to worry about me, my jump shot is long gone."
Listen, there's no doubt in anyone's mind that both of these coaches want to win this game very badly.
Calipari owned Pitino for the most part when the duo were both coaching in the Bluegrass State. Pitino is absolutely laser-focused on sending Calipari and the Razorbacks home early.
As a Kentucky fan, I can only help that Monstars steal everyone's skills, and the game has to be canceled. That's just wishful thinking.
