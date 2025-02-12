This rule has fans furious ahead of the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia
By Matt Reed
The 2034 World Cup will look slightly different because of one significant rule change that affects fans. It won't be the first time a World Cup has implemented a similar rule, however, it's something that supporters certainly aren't happy about.
The Saudi ambassador for the World Cup has specifically revealed that alcohol won't be permitted for any supporters on the grounds at the tournament, including no cosumption during matches. This is very similar to the 2022 World Cup Qatar, however, during that event fans had designated areas within hospitality suites, outside of stadiums and at hotels where alcohol was allowed.
“At the moment we don’t allow alcohol, but you know, plenty of fun can be had without alcohol," Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud said. "It’s not 100 percent necessary. And you know, if you want to drink when you leave, after you leave, you’re welcome to. But at the moment, we don’t have alcohol."
This will be a contentious topic leading up to the tournament, despite the Saudis at least giving ample notice to fans traveling to the World Cup. In 2022, Qatar only revealed they wouldn't be serving alcohol at their tournament two days prior to the start of the competition, which was a stunning development.
