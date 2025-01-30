Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports openly wants Mohamed Salah playing in his league
By Matt Reed
Say what you will about the Saudi Pro League and their wild investments into the world of soccer over recent years, but it's clear that what they are doing is working and there's no signs pointing towards them slowly down in the short term.
Just a day after the Saudi league secured a massive $80 million deal for Aston Villa star Jhon Duran the biggest spokesman in the country has now come out and revealed his next big target as the Middle Eastern nation continues to forge its path towards becoming globally relavant in soccer and other sports.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been the subject of many transfer discussions ove the past year as his contract at the Premier League club winds down, however, with just months left on that deal it's beginning to finally become clear that the Egyptian star will be playing at different club next season.
For Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al- Faisal, he sees that as an opportunity for his country to bring in Salah in an effort to further increase the presence of the Saudi Pro League.
Saudi Arabia has spent wild sums of money to enhance its presence in soccer, most notably by bringing in renowned superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Sadio Mane, among others. But as the league starts to invest more in young players that could really be the key towards the league's long-term viability.
On paper, Salah checks all the boxes as a marquee transfer for the Saudi league if they can in fact get a deal done, but the country still has 10 years until the World Cup will officially set foot onto their peninsula. That will require them to make smart decisions when it comes to recruiting talents, although money doesn't seem to be any issue for the league and its financial backers.
