Daniel Cormier adds WWE superstar to his coaching team for The Ultimate Fighter
By Simon Head
Daniel Cormier has assembled a top-notch coaching team, including an active WWE superstar, to help his team in their quest for victory on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.
Two-division UFC champ Cormier will take charge of a team of heavyweight and middleweight fighters, who will compete against a rival team coached by former two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen, and both men have drafted in some notable names on their respective coaching teams.
While Sonnen has added UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington to his coaching lineup, Cormier has bolstered his coaching lineup with the inclusion of WWE superstar Julius Creed.
Creed, real name Jacob Kasper, is a former NCAA All-American wrestler with Duke University, and currently competes in WWE alongside his real-life younger brother Brutus Creed (real name Drew Kasper) as the Creed Brothers, who are part of the American Made faction.
Earlier in his athletic career, Kasper trained with Cormier as "DC" prepared to face Jon Jones at UFC 214, and now his old training partner as called on him to help out as part of Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter.
He'll join a coaching lineup that includes Cormier's longtime coach "Crazy" Bob Cook, Syndicate MMA head coach John Wood, striking coach Rosendo Sanchez, kickboxer Tiago Beowulf and UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa.
Sonnen, meanwhile, will bring a coaching team that includes Covington, coach Clayton Hires, and grappling ace Vinny Magalhaes.
With the two rival head coaches currently podcast sparring partners with their ESPN show, Good Guy/Bad Guy, the banter between the two should be flowing from the very first episode as they look to gain the upper hand over the other.
But inside the cage, it'll all come down to the fighters, and both men are taking their coaching responsibilities seriously, with both Cormier and Sonnen renowned for their coaching on the mat at their respective gyms.
The Ultimate Fighter will air on ESPN+ and UFC Fight pass every Tuesday from May 27.
