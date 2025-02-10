Israel Adesanya squashes beef with referee who stopped his last UFC fight
Israel Adesanya has made amends with referee Marc Goddard after bumping into the MMA official backstage at UFC 312 in Sydney.
The former two-time UFC middleweight champion was in attendance at the Qudos Bank Arena, where he connected with old rival Alex Pereira at cageside as the two old rivals watched current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defeat Sean Strickland in the main event.
Ahead of the event, Adesanya had connected with another former rival, ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, as the pair trained together and recorded YouTube videos breaking down the main event, and sharing their thoughts on facing Pereira in their previous fights.
And "The Last Stylebender" also ran into the man who ended his dream of an instant return to the top of the middleweight division.
Adesanya was stopped in the second round by French contender Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month, with referee Goddard stepping in to end the fight after Adesanya was dropped by a huge Imavov right hand, then followed up with a salvo of vicious ground strikes.
Immediately after the fight was waved off, Adesanya protested the stoppage. But, in a wholesome meeting with Goddard in Sydney, Adesanya buried the hatchet with the official as he admitted that the English referee had made the right call by stopping the fight 30 seconds into the second round.
When he saw Goddard, he greeted the official with a warm embrace, and said, "How are you doing, bro? Nice to see you again away from the cage."
Goddard attempted to apologize for his role in Adesanya's loss in Riyadh, as he responded, "No, man, I’m fucking sorry, man."
But Adesanya insisted that Goddard shouldn't be the one apologizing, as he explained that the official had made the right call.
"Don’t be," he replied.
"Hey, I will tell you one thing. The one in New York, I was like, 'eeehhh' but this one’s good.
"Do you know why? I wasn’t there. I was moving, but it was all instincts."
"I saw, mate," said Goddard.
"Listen, I've said it all the time, I don't want to stop any fights. Never. I respect you."
But Adesanya was adamant that Goddard had done his job in stopping the fight.
"Don’t preach to the choir," Adesanya insisted.
"You are preaching to the choir. Fuck whatever they say."
Goddard, who officiated the main event at UFC 312, also shared the video on his Instagram, as he shared his thoughts on the meeting, and his respect for the former champion.
"The things that people don’t see!" he began.
"I don’t know what to say right now ….. but I’d like to thank @stylebender wholeheartedly for sharing this moment, and I think it is Israel’s brother who was recording.
"For a certified Hall of Famer and one of the true GOATs of the sport to share this and show this side of character & humility is amazing and it means a lot to me.
"On the cusp of having his fight with @kgastelum rightfully immortalised in the UFC Hall of Fame, a fight that shall ever be in my heart & mind, this is extra special.
"As with so many things in MMA the moments that aren’t seen, heard & felt forever remain. I have raised Izzy’s hand 3 times as a World Champion but one of the cruel realities of this sport is that (sadly) sometimes there is another victor.
"25 years in MMA, 20 of those as referee and there is still magical moments like this to keep the fire burning. My primary role is to protect & I want to thank each & every person who can understand & respect that.
"Israel you have my respect & admiration as a man & a Champion. God bless."
